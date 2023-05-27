Benchmark Raises Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $150.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.88.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $126.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.39 and its 200 day moving average is $122.34. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $101,824.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,339 shares of company stock worth $3,912,289 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,912,701 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,555,333,000 after acquiring an additional 272,146 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $827,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,808,956 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $698,212,000 after acquiring an additional 52,736 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,527,292 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $545,312,000 after acquiring an additional 65,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

