Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the April 30th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Bear Creek Mining Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BCEKF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,409. Bear Creek Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.70 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corp. engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties with the objective of identifying mineralized deposits economically worthy of subsequent development and mining or sale to create value for shareholders. It is also involved in the production and sale of gold and silver and the exploration and development of precious and base metal properties.

