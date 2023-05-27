BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Up 340.9% in May

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 340.9% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BDO Unibank in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

BDO Unibank Stock Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:BDOUY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.82. 1,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,618. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $24.70. BDO Unibank has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $29.80.

BDO Unibank Increases Dividend

About BDO Unibank

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $4.4543 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 18.29%. This is a boost from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.09.

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, Insurance, and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

