Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.64

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.64 and traded as low as C$4.45. Baytex Energy shares last traded at C$4.50, with a volume of 3,342,533 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.53.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.09. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of C$648.99 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.8462929 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kendall Douglas Arthur acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,023.00. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Featured Stories

