Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Up 130.7% in May

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a growth of 130.7% from the April 30th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.32. 42,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,921. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $40.38.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $2.2587 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMWYY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.