Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Up 130.7% in May

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a growth of 130.7% from the April 30th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.32. 42,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,921. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $40.38.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $2.2587 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

BMWYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

