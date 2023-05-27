Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the April 30th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Barratt Developments Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BTDPY stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,334. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43.

Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.2169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTDPY. HSBC raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 388 ($4.83) to GBX 461 ($5.73) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 400 ($4.98) to GBX 430 ($5.35) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.75.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

