Barclays Raises Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $160.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $115.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.82 and a 200-day moving average of $87.50. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $122.99.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 179.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.