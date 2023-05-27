Barclays Cuts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $390.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $392.00 to $390.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $374.26.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $294.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.63. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $375.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 86.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

