Bank of America Lowers BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $85.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BJ. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.25.

NYSE:BJ opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.73 and a 200 day moving average of $72.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,174 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,816,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 162.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,113,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,643 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

