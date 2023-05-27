Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,212,588 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,576,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212,588 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 19.14% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $1,303,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONV. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 90.4% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000.

VONV traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.69. 470,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $71.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.321 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

