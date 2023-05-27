Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,559,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,614 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.17% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,142,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 592.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,025.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.18. 415,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,346. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $125.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.07.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.