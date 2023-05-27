Bank of America Corp DE Has $1 Billion Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,989,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,499 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 8.31% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,000,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

VBK traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.62. The company had a trading volume of 136,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,581. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $237.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

