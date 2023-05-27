Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.02 Billion Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,435,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,104,505 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.26% of VICI Properties worth $1,018,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in VICI Properties by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.53. 2,870,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,882,087. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.