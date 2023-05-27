Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 3,104,639 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,104,639 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 5.33% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,463,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.44. 3,728,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,696,780. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.78.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

