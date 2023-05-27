Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,400 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 6,251,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,344.0 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Trading Down 5.4 %

BBAJF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. 4,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,550. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $4.05.

About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple

Banco del Bajío SA provides commercial banking services to individuals, corporate and government institutions, and to small and medium enterprises. It also provides financing services to agribusiness. It offers a range of accounts with and without checkbooks, payroll accounts, different types of investments, electronic banking, mobile banking, electronic statements, credit cards, mortgage, CrediBajio services, insurances, foreign currency exchange, specialized banking, savings fund, credits and loans, agribusiness, and other services.

