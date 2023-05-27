Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,400 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 6,251,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,344.0 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Trading Down 5.4 %
BBAJF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. 4,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,550. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $4.05.
About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple
