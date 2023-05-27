BancFirst Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the bank on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

BancFirst has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. BancFirst has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BancFirst to earn $5.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

BancFirst Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $86.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.96. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $68.44 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. BancFirst had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 31.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BANF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BancFirst in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BancFirst from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $210,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $210,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joe Goyne purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.50 per share, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,700 shares of company stock worth $492,106. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Featured Articles

