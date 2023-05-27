Balancer Reaches Market Capitalization of $259.70 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. During the last week, Balancer has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a total market cap of $259.70 million and $2.61 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can now be bought for about $5.23 or 0.00019541 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001291 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000033 BTC.
Balancer Token Profile
Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 57,227,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,700,111 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed.
Buying and Selling Balancer
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars.
