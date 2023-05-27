Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.06.

BIDU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $126.08 on Friday. Baidu has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $160.88. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Baidu declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

