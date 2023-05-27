AXQ Capital LP Makes New $94,000 Investment in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 48,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,048,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 728,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 86,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $130,737.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,772.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackBerry Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $5.23 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 111.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

BlackBerry Company Profile



BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

