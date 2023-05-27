AXQ Capital LP Makes New $82,000 Investment in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Haleon by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth $80,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth $148,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Haleon by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,843,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,746,000 after buying an additional 3,438,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.48) to GBX 364 ($4.53) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Investec initiated coverage on Haleon in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus raised Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

Haleon Stock Performance

Haleon Dividend Announcement

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.0577 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

Haleon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.