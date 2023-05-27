AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,740 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AxoGen by 9.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AxoGen by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AxoGen by 48.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AxoGen by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

AXGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

