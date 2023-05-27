Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the April 30th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $1.00 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 21,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVAH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.98. 743,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,492. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $466.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.51 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a negative net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

