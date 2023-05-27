Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.95

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.95 and traded as low as C$0.90. Avante Logixx shares last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 2,900 shares.

Avante Logixx Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.09 million during the quarter. Avante Logixx had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Research analysts predict that Avante Logixx Inc. will post 0.0056051 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Argiros purchased 100,000 shares of Avante Logixx stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,870.00. Insiders own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential clients in Canada. The company offers protective services, which includes guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport; and electronic security services comprise home security services including system design, access control, and video and systems installation and service.

