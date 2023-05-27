Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the April 30th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Friday. 324,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,078. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Avalon Advanced Materials alerts:

About Avalon Advanced Materials

(Get Rating)

See Also

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc is a mineral development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. Its projects include East Kemptville Tin, Lilypad Cesium, Nechalacho Ree, Separation Rapids Lithium, and Warren Township Feldspar.

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.