Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the April 30th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance
Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Friday. 324,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,078. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalon Advanced Materials (AVLNF)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.