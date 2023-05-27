Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.10

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.10 and traded as high as $14.15. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 385,344 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Palczuk bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

