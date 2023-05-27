Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Short Interest Down 20.3% in May

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,180,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 17,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 7.8 %

ATRA stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. 1,876,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,124. The company has a market cap of $173.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $9.34.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.32). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.74% and a negative net margin of 373.95%. The company had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Atara Biotherapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,679 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $56,914.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 77,918 shares of company stock valued at $209,586 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATRA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.