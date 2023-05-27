Assura’s (AGR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Assura Price Performance

AGR opened at GBX 47.80 ($0.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 52.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,195.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.27. Assura has a 12-month low of GBX 46.88 ($0.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 72.35 ($0.90).

Get Assura alerts:

Assura Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 0.82 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is 7,500.00%.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.