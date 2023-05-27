Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 111.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $923.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $895.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $851.70. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $580.01 and a 1 year high of $964.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,990.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,990.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,633 shares of company stock valued at $41,728,882. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

