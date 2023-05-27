Assetmark Inc. Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 456,632 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 570.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,258,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,819 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3,267.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,616,000 after purchasing an additional 859,200 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,653,000 after purchasing an additional 827,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,181,000 after purchasing an additional 616,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $102.85 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $128.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.96.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

