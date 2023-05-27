ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a growth of 171.7% from the April 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.40.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of ASAZY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 82,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,278. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.0759 per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.
Featured Stories
