ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Update

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 81.5% from the April 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ArrowMark Financial Price Performance

BANX traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.27. 18,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,515. ArrowMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $115.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Get ArrowMark Financial alerts:

ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 294.35%.

Insider Transactions at ArrowMark Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

In other ArrowMark Financial news, Director Guy M. Arnold bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $44,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Sanjai Bhonsle acquired 2,000 shares of ArrowMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at $145,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Guy M. Arnold acquired 3,000 shares of ArrowMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $44,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $120,083 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 183,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 13,002 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the first quarter worth about $823,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 161,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArrowMark Financial

(Get Rating)

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ArrowMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArrowMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.