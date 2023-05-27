Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives $59.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.75.

ARWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

ARWR opened at $33.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $265,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $265,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,653 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,852 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after buying an additional 147,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,325,000 after buying an additional 76,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after buying an additional 900,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,909,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,913,000 after buying an additional 89,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,835,000 after buying an additional 117,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.