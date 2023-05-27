ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Trading Down 2.5%

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Get Rating) shares fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.90 and last traded at $31.28. 1,499,573 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.08.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.39.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 326.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 12,353 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, True Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.