Ark (ARK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $45.50 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Ark has a market cap of $45.50 million and approximately $271,935.97 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00009575 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000288 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003337 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003198 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003031 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003084 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,224,114 coins and its circulating supply is 173,223,998 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.