Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) vs. Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE) Head to Head Review

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) and Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Arcturus Therapeutics has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skye Bioscience has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Arcturus Therapeutics and Skye Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics 3 1 6 0 2.30 Skye Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.70%. Given Arcturus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arcturus Therapeutics is more favorable than Skye Bioscience.

83.7% of Arcturus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Arcturus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Skye Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arcturus Therapeutics and Skye Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics $206.00 million 3.50 $9.35 million $4.05 6.71 Skye Bioscience N/A N/A -$19.48 million ($0.05) -0.30

Arcturus Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Skye Bioscience. Skye Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcturus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arcturus Therapeutics and Skye Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics 39.59% 36.88% 21.77% Skye Bioscience N/A -922.06% -401.34%

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics beats Skye Bioscience on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. It focuses on the treatment of a spectrum of diseases, as well as utilizing bioengineering in drug design. Its product pipeline includes SBI-100 and SBI-200. The company was founded on March 16, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

