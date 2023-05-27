Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.07

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $1.08. Aqua Metals shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 148,031 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Aqua Metals ( NASDAQ:AQMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

