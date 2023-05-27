Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the April 30th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRE. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,533,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,243,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 43,293 shares during the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of APRE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.40. 13,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,090. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Aprea Therapeutics

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

