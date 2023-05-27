Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the April 30th total of 3,639,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Angang Steel Price Performance

Shares of ANGGF remained flat at $0.28 during trading hours on Friday. Angang Steel has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

About Angang Steel

Angang Steel Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of iron and steel products. It offers hot rolled sheets, cold rolled sheets, and medium and thick plates. The company was founded on May 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Anshan, China.

