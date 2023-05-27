Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.68.

Several research firms have commented on AND. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$58.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Andlauer Healthcare Group

In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.41, for a total value of C$242,049.00. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance

AND stock opened at C$45.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$903.15 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.64. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of C$37.57 and a twelve month high of C$55.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$165.77 million during the quarter. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 11.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.7864232 EPS for the current year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

(Get Rating)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.