Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Director Ronald Martin Skelton Sells 500 Shares

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.66, for a total value of C$24,330.00.

Ronald Martin Skelton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,000 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.41, for a total value of C$242,049.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Down 1.6 %

TSE:AND opened at C$45.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.59. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$37.57 and a 52 week high of C$55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$903.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

Andlauer Healthcare Group ( TSE:AND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of C$165.77 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.7864232 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$58.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$56.68.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Further Reading

