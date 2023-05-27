Analysts Set Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Target Price at $68.43

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLMR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $47.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.04. Palomar has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.35 million. Palomar had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

