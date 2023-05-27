Analysts Set Expectations for Inter Parfums, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Inter Parfums in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IPAR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.25.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $128.39 on Thursday. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $161.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.98 and its 200 day moving average is $120.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $311.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $111,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Inter Parfums news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total value of $111,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $103,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $351,567. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth about $350,862,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.