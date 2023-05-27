Analysts Set Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) PT at GBX 196.90

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 196.90 ($2.45).

DLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.24) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.36) to GBX 180 ($2.24) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Shore Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 159 ($1.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 152 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 180 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.18) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 165.15 ($2.05) on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 133.29 ($1.66) and a one year high of GBX 263.70 ($3.28). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 158.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 182.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of £2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,128.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.37.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

