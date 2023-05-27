Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Lowered to $215.00 at Susquehanna

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.17.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $176.53 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.99. The company has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,969 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 360.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,035 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 16,424.9% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,140,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,559 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.