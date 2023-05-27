Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

ADI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.53. 6,781,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,666. The stock has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.11 and a 200-day moving average of $176.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

