Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.16 Million in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,211 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,518,183,000 after acquiring an additional 511,557 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,846 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,621,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $372,236,000 after buying an additional 119,780 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,267,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $256,777,000 after buying an additional 717,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth about $161,080,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $115.05 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.11 and a 52-week high of $126.44. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.88 and its 200 day moving average is $114.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $4,228,732.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,427,189.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $4,228,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,427,189.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,835 shares of company stock valued at $16,443,758 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

