Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $41.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average is $42.09.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

