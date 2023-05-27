Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.86.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $357.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $381.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.37.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

