Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $77.23 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $90.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.79.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.