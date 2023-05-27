Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,568 Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USTB. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,450,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,968,000 after buying an additional 250,901 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 127.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after buying an additional 250,689 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,666,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 59,148 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ USTB opened at $48.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.91. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.

